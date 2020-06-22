Hatik dismantles Drake (an artist, “surcôté”) and is atomized on Twitter

Hatik apparently is not a big fan of Drake. In an interview with the media specialized in the rap Booska-Pthe interpreter of “Angela” was asked about Drake : “Drake is an artist who under-side or surcôté ?” We could expect a response a bit of a nuanced view of the part of Hatik, but just the reverse took place.

“Drake, surcôté the last few years. Today is tips strategies more than just music in its pure state, it is not your music that speaks of it, is your strategy. When going to ‘Is used to call to my cell’ [ndlr : la chanson “Hotline Bling”]it is only because he knows he’s going to become a meme. Clearly surcôté, team Kendrick [Lamar]”. At least the message is clear, is that the rapper from Toronto is going to respond to this criticism quite scathing ? Less clear.

In any case, on Twitter, about Hatik surprised. No one including you could actually talk to Drake, then, that the career of the latter has nothing to envy. But then nothing of nothing.

Download the new edition of GQ magazine, may/June, by clicking here.