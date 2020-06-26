Have the right word | Le Devoir

“The use of language is a weapon. Mégenrer a person constitutes a form of violence,” says Elyse Barbeau.

A high school teacher and activist, trade unionist, points out that the use of “men transformed into women” to refer to trans women is an example.

What are these words considered to be offensive and disrespectful to the many people who have been employed in the text published on 23 June in the Free section of the opinion of the Duty under the title of ” That hides the cabal against JK Rowling ? “.

Written by the writer and journalist Nassira Belloula, this open letter has done a huge amount to answer. According to the tool of social network analysis Crowdtangle, which has generated more than 3,600 comments in Facebook.

In addition to the fact that the text is published in the month full of Pride, many readers have been incensed by the use of the terms “men and transgender” to refer to trans women and by the use of quotation marks around the word women.

Elyse Bourbeau compared with the use of the ” N word “, something unthinkable today. “We are now in the year 2020. If one wants to have a discussion of trans issues, there should be a line not to cross. It is necessary to agree with his words, using the correct vocabulary. This is the way it should be as for any minority. “

In the same way, we talk about transgender people, in place of ” transgender “. “Trans is an adjective, remember Alexandre Bédard. And it doesn’t say “transformed” to speak of a transition. We’re not Pokémon ! “

Advisor to the challenges trans Alliance Arc-en-ciel Quebec and as a volunteer at Grey Quebec, Alexandre Bédard also remember that, from 2016, article 10 of the Charter of rights and freedoms of Quebec prohibited discrimination based on gender identity or expression. “There is a great deal of progress, but still a lot of work to do in the company. “

“The number one rule in my class is that the use of a word to hurt a person according to their sexual orientation, their religion or their ethnic origin, that does not happen, adds Elyse Bourbeau. It is a reflection of the education. You have used that word ? You’re going to go on the Internet and find what this word means. The purpose is to have discussions in a respectful manner. “

The debate in other places. Some argue that it is a conflict of generations. False, respond immediately Alexander. “My grandfather, for example, the only thing he said is “In his eyes, it seemed that I was not happy as a woman. So much the better if you are happy as well !”. Honestly, the majority of older people include our desire to be truly who one is, not to say one day “happened to me in my life.” “

Networks without a filter

For the journalist and academic Simon Laperrière, put this on the account of a “generation of conflict”, it is ” an excuse “. “At this point, we can thus obtain the map we can not say anything. It is a way to override the negative feedback of the a little juvenile. “

The rating for the ardent defender of the freedom of expression, Simon Laperrière note that the latter ” allows different perspectives to be expressed, to the extent that does not validate misogyny, anti-semitism, racism, and transphobia “. “But some people have a mania to comment on any thing without a filter. I think someone in the south of Canada that uses a lot of the social networks for similar purposes… “

Behind the screens are of incredible violence, he stressed, to his time, Laurence Caron-C. The artist trans non-binary tells us that in the last few years, social networks have become often brutal to minorities. And extremely polarized. “We take note of the united States between the activists pro-and anti-Trump. It’s the same thing here with the debate on trans people. The problem is that we don’t have the struggle of concepts, but of the validity of the identity of a person. And this is not normal ! Discuss on the means that the State is going to be put in place to make sure that everyone is well. “

A volunteer for the organization GRAY, Laurence is also a reminder that the June 28, will be held 51and anniversary of the protests of Stonewall. “This event was led by Marsha P. Johnson, a trans woman in black who said one day “We have had enough of us, oppress us !”. And it is exactly the same battle that feminists wear. Feminists and trans activists have always been the same way, until we have become more radical of each of our side with social networks. But radicalization is not the solution. “

The disappointment of the fans of JK

In regards to JK Rowling, remember that the author is known to have had the controversial comments. It has also been called a TERF, an acronym that means” trans-exclusionary radical feminist “— and that could be translated by ” radical feminism excluding trans people “.

At the beginning of the month, is, for example, of the insurgency on Twitter against the article that uses the term” people who have menstruation “people who have a menstrual period, which also includes trans men and non-binary.

Number of internet users, hurt by his departure, have changed the name on their books titles such as “ Harry Potter and the chamber of transphobic “. Some have posted photos of their tattoos inspired by the universe of the warlock covered now of the other designs.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, the stars of the film adaptations of Harry Potter have joined their voices to the protests. “A trans woman is a woman. A trans man is a man “, they said.

“We just want to be human like everyone else. Living in a society that does not remove the fact that we exist,” says Alexandre Bédard. It is flat to thinking that we changes in the demand of the society to replace other rights. On the contrary ! Why not join to be allies ? “

Laurence Caron-C. the also think. “It is necessary that you protect yourself all together, we must unite. This is what the militants seek, at the bottom. We have the means to help all over the world. “

For its part, Nassira Belloula they replied that it is “possible” that he had used a “formulation awkward to” write “the women transformed into men” in his letter. “But it was not my intention to hurt. I am a feminist. I’ve always been on the side of the minorities ! I have always advocated. I do not touch the dignity of a person. I will fight by your side for your rights. I am open to any debate, any debate. “

