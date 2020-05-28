have they really been a couple ?

Drake and Kylie Jenner have-they lived a romance ? Between rumors and clues left here and there, what is it, then, of this alleged relationship ?

The rapper Drake, and the very famous Kylie Jenner were they past lovers ? The nature of the relationship between the two seems to stir up the curiosity of fans. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Earlier last year, rumors were advancing so Drake maintained a relationship with Kylie Jenner. For some, this was as big as a house !

Recently, Drake, or rather Aubrey Graham is his real name has made the news. In an old piece revealed, he described as the sister of Kendall “Side Piece “or a vulgar sex friend.

Words that have the buzz, and who perhaps call to mind the the beginning of their relationship in the past. “Yeah, I have 20 fucking Kylies “he said in these lines.

Finally, it is not a sufficient cue to confirm their possible binding. That said, Kylie Jenner and Drake have been seen several times coast-to-coast.

In particular when she separated from Travis Scott, the father of her daughter. Also, both live in two not the one from the other, and know each other for a long time.

Is there any chance that they have indeed lived a love story ? Kylie Jenner and Drake have it then formed a couple ?

Kylie Jenner and Drake as a couple ? These indices, which sow the seeds of doubt

Between Kylie and Drake, it is an old story ! The “couple “ of friends have known each other since a very very long time !

For cause, the star of the american rap was present for the 16th birthday the youngest of the clan Jenner. As you say it’s been a while that they are in contact.

During the evening of Halloween Drake, the mother of Stormi was even present. Like what, the one as the other do not leaveespecially since its separation with Travis Scott, and that made that light the wick.

Enough to scan of the back of the hand the idea that she has another suitor. Namely, the ex of Kylie, the rapper Tyga.

For some, the indices their relationship not mistaken person ! Including a photo that nicknamed ” Champagne Papi has posted on Instagram.

It is then seen posing with a Nike cap white. White, with the exception ofa trace of lipstick on the visor…

For the fans, not the shadow of a doubt : it is therefore of the lips of Kylie Jenner… “This is the ultimate proof that it was there waiting “was even told a fan, who believed that they could no longer deny it.

Another photo has also made its small effect. Kylie had posted a photo showing two distributors, one of champagnethe other Skittles “Kylie “.

Knowing that Drake is being called “Champagne Papi “ on Instagram, fans saw it as a way offormalize their so-called relationship. Finally, the two friends can only be very close friends, the one and the other…

For others, it is precisely the relationship between Drake and Kylie that would set fire to the powder in his separation with Travis Scott.

Drake: one of the reasons of the separation of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ?

It is an open secret : Drake and Kylie Jenner are linked like the fingers of the hand. To the point of making Travis Scott jealous of this merger.

After their separation, there has been many relationships to the sister of Kim Kardashian. If some thought it had taken refuge in the arms of Tyga, others would bet on Drake.

Of course, the mother of Stormi has quickly denied the rumor. Which prompted the gossip to focus more on his relationship with “Champagne Papi “.

As for Drake, after TMZ, ” it was not delighted that she sees other men. Travis protects a lot Kylie “says a source to the magazine online.

But if the duo were already close before, we can ask ourselves if it has not been subject to discord in the couple Kylie x Travis. This last would have been able to see a bad eye that she spends as much time with this friend…

A rumor spread by others, who think that Drake is too close to Travis Scott. Aubrey Graham would have so does honour to the Bro Code and would not have touched a hair of Kylie.

Finally, an editorial writer of the Sun believes despite all that the couple has indeed existed. That said, their adventure was quickly aborted, and this for many reasons.

Perhaps this friendship with Travis Scott. But also the fear Drake to engageor even be a father-in-law for Stormi, as the progressed US Weekly.

Drake x Kylie: a friendly relationship is tinged with ambiguity ?

On the relationship Drake/Kylie, as we have seen, there is no consensus. Only a few clues, comments and special attentions by here and there for the sowing of doubt.

But according to Dan Wootton, actualiste the Sun, “their romance took place several months ago. Kylie would have wanted something more serious, but she knows that there is little chance of that happening “, he wrote.

Why is that so ? Simply because Drake would not have wanted to commit. “Because Drake is a spirit libre, who does not like to be locked in to a relationship “continues the columnist.

In addition, Drake and Kylie Jenner give mostly the impression of being two very good friends. Even if their relationship has a few notes ambiguity.

As to its song that describes Kylie as a “Side Piece “ (that is, a sex friend without importance according to the definitions), Drake was quick to respond. “The last thing I want to doit is wake me up with “lack of respect” to my friends “.

For its part, the main interested has not appear to be more affected than this. As if it was a good war, and that there was nothing to stir.

“She has no hard feelings about it,”, said a source E!. ” [Kylie] knew that it was old ; she and Drake are still very good friends and she just laughed, and appreciated the apology from the rapper “, we learn.

The lead singer of Toronto and the patron saint of Kylie Cosmetics have it finally put in a word on the nature of their relationship ? Case to follow…

Tags : actu Drake – news Kylie Jenner – News Drake – news kylie jenner – news Drake – news Kylie Jenner – DRAKE – Drake news – drake news – Drake news – Drake and Kylie Jenner – kylie jenner – Kylie Jenner news – Kylie Jenner news – Kylie Jenner news – Kylie Jenner and Drake – Kylie Jenner and Drake couple