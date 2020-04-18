have you spotted the actress of Harry Potter and Game of Thrones who is hiding in episode 6 ?

That said, on Friday, said day trips Disney+ ! 17 April sees the 6th episode unprecedented in France, of the series The Mandalorian disembark in the catalog of the streaming platform. An episode of gasping in which our heroes helmeted (Pedro Pascal) going to be at the core of a mission difficult to a prison in the imperial… of Course, things will go wrong for the bounty hunter and he is going to have to redouble our efforts to get out of this bad situation. This episode 6 sees also getting a few new characters intriguing as a former sniper imperial named Mayfeld (played by Bill Burr), the mercenary Devaronien Burg (Clancy Brown), the chief of missions Ranzar Malk (Mark Boone Junior) or even the droid Q9-0. But it is another individual that is likely to grab your attention !

Have you spotted Natalia Tena, who played in other great sagas ?

You’ve almost certainly already seen on the small or big screen… it is also well illustrated in the cinematographic saga Harry Potter or was also in the casting of the fictional event Game of Thrones ! Natalia Tena is in the credits of this episode 6 of The Mandalorian, in which she embodies Xi’ana Twi’lek serving as a mercenary with Ranzar Malk. Hard to recognize her with her costume and her makeup violet… In that episode, she infiltrated the prison intergalactic with his team to free his brother Quin (played by Ismael Cruz Córdova).

Disney+/LucasFilm

The more perspicacious will have surely recognized the actress who plays Nymphadora Tonks in four of the eight movies of the saga Harry Potter (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the half-blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows – Part 1, Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows – Part 2). Already at the time, the actress was gifted to transform itself. Later, for the small screen, viewers have noticed it in the series Game of Thrones. She incarnated Osha the wildvine who swore allegiance to the House Stark and who will be killed by the evil Ramsay Bolton.

