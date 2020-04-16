Hawerchuk has completed his chemotherapy

“Today, my father has undergone his last chemo treatment in Barrie. We played “Bell of Hope” when it is released. “We hope (We hope) that this is the end of a long journey, but it is ready for any eventuality. Thank you to all the people who have supported us. It is very eloquent to us. We are thinking of you all #DaleStrong. “

Hawerchuk, who was 57 years old the 4th of April, took leave from her job coach Barrie in the national hockey League, Ontario on 3 September for medical reasons. About six weeks later, he revealed that he had been battling stomach cancer since June. He underwent a gastrectomy in January.

“As someone said to me, it’s like need to do exercises of skating hard for a week “, said Hawerchuk in NHL.com the 10 November. “If you were told that you could make in the NHL by doing only exercises, skating up to be ill for two months, you you would say “okay, I’ll do it”. In my case, it was to save my own life, then you say to yourself “Yes, I’ll do it”. “

Hawerchuk had visited her doctor in June, explaining to him that he was suffering from gastric reflux that he had no appetite and he lost weight. The first tests turned up nothing abnormal, but he knew that something was not right, so he insisted that his doctor for further investigation.

The cancer was diagnosed three weeks later.

“It you get in it, said Hawerchuk. You wonder if you’re going to get through, the chemo affects you so hard. But I’m still young and I am told that everything else goes well, my organs are healthy, then I should be able to fight the disease. “

Hawerchuk, who was selected by the Winnipeg Jets first overall in the NHL Draft in 1981, advanced in the 20th spot of history with 1409 points (518 goals, 891 assists) in 1188 matches spread over 16 seasons (1981-1997) with the Jets, the Sabres from Buffalo, the Blues of St. Louis and the Philadelphia Flyers. He was inducted into the hockey hall of Fame in 2001.