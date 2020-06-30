Hawk-eye can be difficult to listen to on your own series Disney+

Marvel is preparing for us many series on Disney+. If we wait WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for this year, other heroes have the right to their own series. This is particularly the case of hawk-eye, which could also lose your hearing in the series, Disney+ !

Hawk-eye could have problems hearing in your series

In the comics, the character of Clint Barton, aka hawkeye, is hard of hearing. A “detail” that is passed to the trap during its adaptation to film from Marvel studios since 2011, when it appears in the film Thor. This has obviously not pleased the fans of the comics and that has been strongly criticized for the last ten years ! The fact that this problem of the deafness side has particularly disappointed the fan who believed that a super-hero hearing on the big screen would have been a good thing.

However, there is good news : the television adaptation of the super-hero might be more faithful to the comics in the series Hawk-eye. In fact, Charles Murphy, who occupies the site Murphy of the Multiverse and that reveals information on a regular basis in connection with the MCU, has mentioned the possibility that Clint Barton is an error of interpretation in the series Hawk-eye.

“We have heard that it is going to carry out the initial idea of a Clint Barton hard of hearing, Which is part of the project of the series of hawk-eye, so let’s see if this is the case.” he explained on his podcast The Law of Murphy.

A logical addition to the character of Clint Barton, in sum. More than the visual promotional unveiled in the Comic-con last summer, and the introduction of the character of Kate Bishop is largely based on the comics by Matt Fraction, in which hawk-eye is, in fact, with hearing problems.