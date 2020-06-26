Hawk-eye is going to suffer a lot in the series of Disney +

Share

The character of hawk-eye has suffered a lot in the cinematic world of Marvel, but in the series of Disney +, it will not be easy.

Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) you have problems in the past as Agent of SHIELDand then fell under the control of Loki in The Avengers (2012), who later became a fugitive in joining the team Captain America in the The Civil war (2019) and in The avengers: the End of the game (2019) His family has disappeared by the effect of the “snap” of Thanos. 5 years later, became Ronina vigilante who attacked the mafias of the world, until he saw the opportunity to fix anything. But it has also brought a sacrifice, and has lost her great friend Natasha Romanoffs (black widow). But things do not stop there, as the eye of a hawk is not going to be easy in the new series of Disney +.

According to the sources:

“The rumor is that it follows in a first moment the idea that Clint Barton will become deaf “, they explained. “This was part of the plan for the series of hawk-eye, and we will see if it is still there. “This corresponds to the comics, and despite the loss of the hearing of the hero is not often mentioned, this is a big part of what makes him a good shooter.

The hero’s search for a replacement to follow in his footsteps.

This hearing loss could also pave the way for Clint Barton decided to stop being a super-hero of the heritage of hawk-eye Kate Bishopa character that is likely to be the young actress Hailee Steinfeld (Dickinson, drone).

For now, this information has not been confirmed, because the series has not yet started to turn. But probably Marvel Studios the production of early speed, and in 2021, we can see the hawk-eye Disney +.

