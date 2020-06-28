Hawkeye : Clint Barton could lose her hearing in the series [Rumeur]

Development program behind the triad Falcon and The Winter Soldier – Wandavision – Loki to continue with the phase 4 the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hawk-eye it will be a series Disney+ that is going to be for the purpose of passing the torch of the Clint Barton to Kate Bishopmade by Hailee Steinfeld.

In the comics, Clint Barton is deaf, and seems, according to the latest rumors, which Marvel choose to make him suffer this fate in the future of the series Disney+.

Clint Barton has lived adventures, full of events in the film saga Marvel. Has been for the first time under the control of Loki in Avengers the first of that name, who was then a fugitive in Captain America : Civil War before you have seen your family disappear in the dust under their eyes in Avengers : Endgame.

The Podcast “Murphy’s Law “ reports that according to the latest trends, Hawk-eye eventually become deaf in the series (the information is to be taken with a grain of salt, although it seems unlikely, since that would follow the logic of the comics) :

“What has been heard, is that, in principle, to develop the idea that Clint becomes deaf. This was part of the plan of the series of hawk-eye, and we’ll see if this still exists “.

Hawk-eye

Given the priority of left to Wandavision, Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki to exit the streaming platform, no release date fixed yet has not been announced for the series Hawk-eye.