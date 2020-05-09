Hawkeye : The series Disney+ presents its generic

It is only a few hours after the leak of concept art for the new series Marvel soon released on the platform, Disney+, that Hawkeye has presented the first images of its generic.

No music or video jack live-action, but an animated sequence, while black and yellow for the generic of the series Hawkeye, which is expected in 2021 on Disney+. After a first leak which had introduced a concept new art program featuring the famous hawk-Eye played by Jeremy Renner, as well as his new teammate Kate Bishop, who is likely to be interpreted by Hailee Steinfeld, so it is the turn of an official video available via the Twitter account MCU, Direct, deliver some details on the upcoming programs designed exclusively for the platform Disney+.

Centered on the incarnation of the female Hawkeye, this new mini-series titled accessible via the service of SVOD Disney+, for the moment accessible only in some countries, but announced in France by march 31, 2020, should allow the new character to get a place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while ensuring a smooth start for Jeremy Renner. The interpreter of the Hawkeye original within the MCU since Thor released in 2011 now seems ready to pass the torch the time of the series, after six feature films within the expanded universe of the Disney studios. Some doubt remained concerning the presence of the actor in the series, but it would seem in the light of the images revealed by the generic the latter will be indeed an appearance for adouber succession of women. From his side, Kate Bishop should surely expect to see his character soon fully integrated with the future films of the franchise Marvel in a few years, a major opportunity for the actress, who will be officially assigned to the role.