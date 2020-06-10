Hawkeye : the title of the work gives new clues about the series

As “She-Hulk”, the series “Hawkeye” will allow a shift between the old generation and the new that wants to promote Marvel in phase 4. The working title of the program gives a serious clue about the direction that could take in the scenario.

Hawkeye: a new era for Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is at a point that will apply for a renewal to begin a new era. We have already seen that several of the characters were overshadowed with the battle against Thanos in Endgame and still others may benefit from a little bit of game time to ensure the passage of a witness. As Hawkeye, played by Jeremy Renner. The series on Disney+ bears his name but it will not be the only star. The scenario is going to stage the appearance of another version of the character: Kate Bishop. To believe Murphy’s Multiverse the working title (provisional title, to avoid leakage) clearly indicates that the arc storyline of the heroine in the comics will serve as the basis for the series. For its production, the series will be named Anchor Point. A title that makes explicit reference in the first volume of his adventures in a paper version.

Kate Bishop and Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Concept art from Anthony Francisco)

Hawkeye: exit door for Jeremy Renner?

Hawkeye should begin by presenting the two characters together, with Clint as a mentor to Kate. But this configuration is thought to probably drag the interest only to the second part of the tandem once it will be ready to fight in solo. Jeremy Renner may be doomed to slip out of the MCU in as little a long time. These are only guesses at the present time as long as Marvel does not express clearly the content of the scenario. Among the few items that are discovered, the generic of the series has a vibe James bondienne. The studio would also be inspired to confirm (or not) the rumor Hailee Steinfeld, the young actress is many times cited as the one who will share the screen with Jeremy Renner.

Hawkeye it is for when?

Either she or another, the production should be launched before the end of the year. With the impact of the COVID-19, the online on Disney+ appears as likely in the next year. By then, Marvel has started the extension of the MCU on the small screen with WandaVisiona series that may have a major importance compared to other projects. Hawkeye could also have a major role in the expanded universe since the introduction of Kate Bishop feels good the appearance of the Young Avengers…