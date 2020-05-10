Hayden Panettiere and Hailee Steinfeld : Beautiful promises of a future for the world

Saturday 22 October, the famous american magazine Varietyspecialising in the culture, cinema, and TV series, organized its annual ceremony of Power of Youth Awards. This evening is awarded every year to young artists who are trying in their own way to improve the world in which we live.

Among the prominent figures who have dazzled the red carpet with their presence, the radiant Hayden Panettiere, who came with her brother Jansen, and Hailee Steinfeld, nominated for the latest Oscars and BAFTA for his supporting role in True Grit.

During this evening, the two actresses have been devoted to their support to the various associations during this event, which was held in Los Angeles.

Hayden Panettiere brings daily support to the Whaleman Foundation, which preserves the seabed. As to Hailee Steinfeld, the new face at Miu Miu, it is beside of the association Share Our Strength, who fight against famine, that she is fighting.

Darren Criss, of the series Gleehas been awarded for his work with the association The Trevor Project, which attempts to alert the public of the extremely high rate of suicide among members of the communities gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender.

Rico Rodriguez, 12 years old, present at the casting of the series Modern Family, Chloe Moretz, seen in Kiss-Ass, and Angus T. Jones, the famous Jake of My Uncle Charlie, were also honoured.

Joachim Ohnona