Hayley Wickenheiser has amassed medical equipment

(Toronto) Hayley Wickenheiser hardly believe the speed with which its initiative to raise the personal protective equipment has been set in motion.

John Chidley-Hill

The canadian Press

The icon of women’s hockey in canada, the prime minister of ontario Doug Ford, and many volunteers have combined their efforts in a warehouse in Toronto, Saturday, to receive, organize and distribute medical equipment for the employees on the front lines of the fight against the pandemic of the COVID-19.

PHOTO BY TIJANA MARTIN, THE CANADIAN PRESS Doug Ford

“This is amazing. Eighty volunteers from different backgrounds, the majority didn’t know each other before Monday, told Mme Wickenheiser during a phone interview. There are people of major companies, lawyers, doctors, members of the Ontario medical Association. There was a truck that came from Barrie with a huge amount of equipment. ”

The courses of medicine, Mme Wickenheiser, Toronto was interrupted when the teachers have had to put the hand in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19. The member of the Temple of the hockey hall of fame decided last Sunday to launch on the social networks a campaign to get the personal protective equipment.

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds relayed the info to its more than 35 million subscribers, Instagram, shrugging his goals to 13 500 masks, 13 500 gloves and 1350 lab coats surgical.

Mme Wickenheiser is engaged with the organization ConquerCOVID19. It is composed of a gathering of professionals, business, and health care and it was created in two weeks to get the equipment to the doctors, nurses and workers in the health care community to treat people infected with the virus.

Mr. Ford was accompanied by Mme Wickenheiser at the warehouse XYZ on Saturday morning, during the first of a series of weekly appointments. Mr. Reynolds concurred with Mr. Ford and Mme Wickenheiser in a video call which was published on the Twitter account of the prime minister.

“This team ConquerCOVID is nothing less than miraculous,” said Mr. Reynolds during the conversation. These people have allowed us to avoid falling into a precipice and I thank them. ”

PHOTO BY TIJANA MARTIN, THE CANADIAN PRESS Hayley Wickenheiser in conversation with Ryan Reynolds

ConquerCOVID19 worked with “Toys R Us” to install video monitors for baby in the hospital, allowing doctors to communicate with patients in isolation while not having to use personal protective equipment.

The initiative Wickenheiser-Reynolds has caused a flood of equipment to classify, store and distribute as soon as possible.

“We will start deliveries as early as today to the most vulnerable people who are genuinely in need, said Mme Wickenheiser. We want our drivers to be able to activate. We do not want to keep any of it in the warehouse, we want to receive, and then distribute it as soon as possible. ”

Volvo has supplied vehicles to make the deliveries in the hospitals and care institutions. Purolator and Canadian Tire have also offered their assistance. The foundation Thistledown has made a donation of 1 million, on Saturday.

Mme Wickenheiser was said to be happy with the help of companies and individuals, but added that the objective was “making the bridge” until the orders to different levels of government arrive.

“We hope not to have to continue this initiative indefinitely, insisted Mme Wickenheiser. Our governments expect deliveries to help people, but there are already at-risk individuals who need this equipment and we want to help. “