HBO has wanted to do a mini series of Game of Thrones – JAPANFM

As George R. R. Martin has promised, The Iron Throne it ended on a note of sweet and bitter. Although it seems that HBO wants to review the history in the near future and discuss some of its points of intrigue is abandoned.

The final season of the fantasy series of HBO, for lack of a better word, was totally disappointing. Not only the show runners have not responded to the expectations of a public that has been waiting for more than two years to see the conclusion of the story, but they have also dropped the ball in several elements of the narrative that had been years and years of construction. On the one hand, the arc-king of the night as a bad-boy with the threat that marked the end of the times, or what the program was called “a long winter”, that only lasted a couple of days. And then, the writers have rushed the story and burned through two seasons of the narrative in only three episodes, which has caused a lot of reactions from fans.

Now, it seems that the network wants to correct this error by developing a mini-series as a result. In fact, according to sources close to the WGTC – the same people who told us that Ryan Reynolds had a cameo in secret Hobbs & Shaw and Paramount is restarted Transformers the franchise, which turned out to be true – the mini-series planned – that is not 100% current, but that is under discussion – will resume after the finale and HBO hoped that Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke would come back for this, among others.

As fans will recall, Jon has killed Daenerys in the end of the series, which has led to Bran the Broken the ban of the Seven Kingdoms. But, apparently, HBO wants the two actors are back, and the plot is going to involve apparently Dany to come back to life somehow.

This is all that we have to share for now, but tell us, would you be willing to watch HBO brings us a The Iron Throne suite to make things clear? As usual, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.