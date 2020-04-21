HBO is developing a series on the fight with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

A new show HBO currently titled Err Cnt (Tre Count, even if it could easily be misread) is underway, with Dwayne Johnson on board to produce executive, with Issa Rae and Danny Garcia.

As reported by Variety, the show is written by Mohamad El Masri, who has already written for Here and Now and the production Netflix October Faction. Tre Cnt follows Cassius Jones, a professional wrestler and a dockworker in difficulty in the area of Houston (The Tre). With a payment of life insurance and the help of friends and neighbors, it seeks to create an empire to fight back-court focused on the hip-hop.

This is not the first partnership of Johnson with HBO; he and Garcia executive produced the Ballers series HBO under their banner Seven Bucks Productions, while Johnson has also played in the show. The Ballers ran for five seasons on HBO before concluding in the last year.

Although no news about the cast has not been announced, it is likely that Johnson will also appear as an actor, as he does in many films and programs produced by Seven Bucks – such as the Fast and the Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw. With his own experience in the world of wrestling, Johnson will have much to bring to the show in terms of authenticity. Johnson currently produces a show bound to struggle: Young Rock, a comedy series on a life of its own, which will follow his childhood and his first career catch.

