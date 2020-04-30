HBO Max will be launched at the end of may in the United States

If we knew that HBO Max was to be launched in the month of may next year, the exact date had not yet been communicated by WarnerMedia. It is now done. This new streaming service will be available as of may 27, 2020 in the United States.

HBO Max should take advantage of a wide catalogue as soon as its launch since the platform will be able to count on the productions Warner, but also on programming from HBO. Subscribers will be able to take advantage, of series, of Friends, Game of Thrones, Euphoria, Entourage, Oz, Six Feet Under, Westworld, The Big Bang Theory, Gossip Girl, Rick & Morty or South Park. Among the films, we can in particular quote A Star Is Born, Aquaman, Crazy Rich Asians, It : Chapter 2, Joker, Shazam, and the integral of Gremlins, The Lord of the Rings and Matrix. In total, these are 10 000 hours of content that will be accessible to holders of a subscription HBO Max (at$ 14.99 per month).

In parallel to these known programs, HBO, Max will offer original productions, among which are Love Life with Anna Kendrick, a reboot of Gossip Girl, The Flight Waiting with Kaley Cuocoa new comedy of Seth Rogena series spin-off of Shining or even a series Justice League Dark. The special meeting of Friendsthat was to be available at launch, and is waiting to shoot.