HBO publishes more series free that you can watch this quarantine

One of the things that we have done the most during these days of quarantine is to watch movies and series in streaming. There is no doubt that this was an escape route to the confinement and a way to entertain us, multiple times, with a content of very good quality.

However, we are faced with a detail. There are so many platforms of streaming that later, we don’t know which to hire. And it is also fair to say that the economy is not enough to be able to access all of these platforms with its original series, and the entire catalog. This is a crazy…

But for that, HBO has pulled lots of good news. As we remember, at the beginning of April, HBO has eased our quarantine releasing for free some of their seriesand , in the case of those who are already advanced, some of their seasons.

Among the persons selected were The Underdog, Watchmen, His Dark Materials, Avenue Five, the first episodes of Euphoria and the first episode of Prófugos. For example, Watchmen and His Dark Materials are in their first season, which was a great news for all those that wanted these materials.

And now, HBO shows again more content of the series so that they can be viewed free of charge. And here, we tell you what they are for this second round:

Barry

This production is with Bill Hader and has been critically acclaimed since its first payment in 2018. Same, Hader has won the Emmy for best comedy actor for his work in front of Henry Winkler as the second role.among many other awards. Barry is the story of a serial killer who becomes an actor.

And now, The first two seasons of Barry they will be available free of charge.

Insecure

Insecure is a comedy of three seasons produced by HBO and created by and starring Issa Rae. This series follows two african american women and their different experiences the levels of social, cultural, economic, and even personal.

The insecurity-first season It will be available free of charge.

Ballers

Yeah you are a fan of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, so this is for youHBO has chosen Ballers in the framework of its catalog free of charge. This series explores the contrasts world football players, but also to invade the post with the lives of former players of this sport.

The first and the second season of Ballers It will be available free of charge.

How can I watch these series HBO for free?

You don’t need to have an account on HBO or sub-process the service channel. All you have to do is Download app HBO Go, which is available on the App Store and Google Play Store, on iOS and Android, respectively. You can also enter this LINK and access free of charge and without any problem.

Note: All these series were announced (including the first batch like Watchmen and Euphoria), They will be available free of charge until the last day of April. On the 1st of may, an announcement of the subscription will appear. So RUN!