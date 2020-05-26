He announces “Rodeo 2” from Travis Scott and provokes an outcry on Twitter

A fan of Travis Scott has evolved in the guise of the rapper to announce the release of Rodeo 2. The emotional lift is enormous.

It is a very ugly joke that was conducted by @RhvsXX on his Twitter profile. This sober user, the top of its 3000 subscribers, has torn the social network, turning itself into the features of Travis Scott.

Same type, same profile picture, and the imitation of the certification : the user has to put all chances on his side to shake Twitter. Because, after that, he announced Rodeo 2. And that, it is not beautiful.

A fake Travis Scott announces Rodeo 2

The cover is perfect : we see Travis Scott, still toy, but this time from the front. In the background, we find a decor texan, by the end of the day, with cactus and a red sky, turning black. All caps, the user has then announced : “RODEO 2. The ALBUM. IT’S GOING TO BE MADNESS”. All, with even a release date : July 12.

RODEO 2.

THE ALBUM.

JULY 12TH, ITS GONNA BE A RAGER. pic.twitter.com/gKeML3c4fk — TRAVIS SCOTT ❼ (@RhvsXX) May 25, 2020

And if it is necessary to recognize that the mime is rather well done, (very) many fans have fallen in the panel. Many have recognized a certain emotional lift before realizing the deception. In a little less than a day, the tweet has close to 100 000 likes and 40,000 retweets. A buzz is awesome, which is necessarily a small effect among the fans of the artist.

Amused by his deception, this false Travis Scott does not hesitate to laugh at the nose of the comments that accumulate, hoping to see in this Rodeo 2 the successor of Astroworld. But all of a sudden, no, Rodeo 2 has not been announced, to our great regret.

