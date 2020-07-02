“He can barely beat”

In the promo for The Old Guard, his blockbuster Netflix in which she portrayed a warrior immortal, Charlize Theron did not hesitate to swing on Steven Seagal.

That which has no language in his pocket was challenged, upon the issuance of host Howard Stern, the physical skills of the actor Trap on the High Seas and Nico who was a refugee in Serbia.

“He is overweight and can barely fight…“libra-t-it.

“I spent my nights surfing the net to watch athletes fight, and people are battrent and it always falls on some old videos of Steven Seagal fighting in Japan, except that it is not fighting really. It is just so incredibly overweight and push the other. He can barely fight back… Will see it is ridiculous. It pushes people grabbing their faces. This is completely staged“.

The actress Mad Max Fury Road and Hastomic Blonde continues : “I have no problem talking to him, because it is not very nice with women.”

Charlize Theron refers to the many cases of sexual harassment that relate to Steven Seagal. Several women, among which Portia de Rossi, Julianna Margulies, Jenny McCarthy and journalist Lisa Guerrero, denounced its abuses.

In 2018, Seagal has also been accused of rape by an actress who appeared with him in the film Deadly Ground in 1994.

As for Aeon Flux and Atomic Blonde, Charlize Theron was keen to perform her own fights on The Old Guard and has trained with the team who trained Keanu Reeves on John Wick.

“I love action movies. I love this genre. My mother loved Chuck Norris and Charles Bronson. I grew up with these films. I am proud that we have managed to change the vision of this kind and that there are women today… When it is said that women cannot fight like men, I answer but no one wants to fight like men, we want to fight as you would fight in real life“.

The Old Guard will be available on Netflix from the 10th of July.

History : eternity may seem long. Under the leadership of a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a secret group of mercenaries, tightly focused and equipped with the gift of immortality is fighting for centuries to protect the world of mortals. But during an emergency mission, the extraordinary capabilities of the team are suddenly revealed to the big day.

There are a few Highlander but also Lestat the Vampire in the pitch of this story of immortality, also with Matthias Schoenarts, Kiki Layne or even Chiwetel Ejiofor and Harry Melling (Dusley in the saga Harry Potter, it was him).