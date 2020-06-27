“He can barely beat “

Charlize Theron has not his tongue in his pocket. The actress who was in the habit to carry it-even some of his stunts has made some revelations about the martial arts skills of Steven Seagal that it does not seem to carry them in her heart. The actress who was promoting his latest action film, The Old Guard at the radio show of Howard Stern, has called into question the words of Steven Seagal, who had entrusted to be a black belt in karate. “He is overweight, and can barely fight… “, libra-t-it.

The star of Mad Max: Fury Road has then stated that the star became Serbian was not the kind to inspire the sympathy to the women that he encounters. “I have no problem talking to him, because it is not very nice to the women,” she said. This is not the first time that the conduct of Steven Seagal vis-à-vis women is controversial. The actor has been accused of sexual harassment by several women, among which Portia de Rossi, Julianna Margulies, Jenny McCarthy and journalist Lisa Guerrero.

Steven Seagal accused of rape

In 2018, he has also been accused of rape by a woman who appeared in his film, released in 1994 On Deadly Ground, Regina Simons. She told TheWrap she was 18 years old at the time of the alleged rape, which, according to her, happened after Seagal was invited to a closing party for the film at his house in Beverly Hills in 1993. At the same time, the dummy Dutch Faviola Dadis went

