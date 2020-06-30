He discovers a needle in her tooth… 15 years after an operation

In 2005, he retired from the Var is surgery of the teeth. Fifteen years later, it was discovered that the surgeon had forgotten a needle in one of its roots.

This is an amazing discovery you just made an inhabitant of the town of Saint-Julien-le-Montagnier. Has 63 years old, retired varois has found… a needle forgotten in one of your tooth roots. As reported France Blue, Pascal Alexandre realized that a “instrument” it was in his tooth. 15 years ago, in 2005, had been operated on by a dentist installed to Rians in order to get a root canal of one of his molars… thanks to the famous needle. And if it has taken so long to realize that this parasite is that it does not hurt. But there has been little, after a great pain, Pascal Alexandre it was for a radio program, such as the narrative of our colleagues. “I had a toothache, I went to see a dentist in Vinon sur Verdon, which has a radio”explained in the internet site France Blue.

“We found a cyst under a root and the other root is a tool, a very fine needle that is used to destroy the nerve at the time of root canal treatment”continued. Very surprised by this discovery, the dentist was unable to remove the needle in place. Pascal Alexandre therefore it will be necessary to report, in the month of August, in Aix-en-Provence, so that a specialist attends to your case. As explained in France Bluethis retired from the var will have to undergo a surgical intervention… which costs 757 euros. This sexagenarian going to spend no less than 550 euros, to complete the mutual support and, finally, remove the needle loss of the fifteen previous years.

Do not have the means to attack

“With a small pension of 1,000 euros a month, suddenly 550 euros, you realizeif that bothers you Pascal Alexandre with our colleagues. How can I use it to buy me to eat and feed my dog. I don’t know what to do. And, however, I am bound to make me heal the tooth”. Enervé against his former dentist, “the surgeon-dentist butcher” as is known, Pascal Alexandre tried to put. In vain, since he is already retired. The pensioner would like to take legal action, but knows that would be expensive. “Without much hope, so he sent his file in the college of dental surgeons of Var”the conclusion of our colleagues.

