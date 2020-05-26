he has said about his relationship with Rihanna, who will shock the viewers !

For several days, the Spain as France has confined its population to the house in order to combat the spread of the covid-19. While Llépidémie has already made more than 16, 000 deaths around the world, he made more than 1 700 victims of which more than half in the region of Madrid.

If during this period of confinement, the practice is still current, Karim Benzema has decided to offer a few lives on Instagram. The Real Madrid striker has invited several of his friends to participate, including the rapper Lacrim who he is advertising for his next album, the comedian Malik Bentalha, or the youtubeur Mohamed Henni.

The Marseille has benefited from this exchange in order to question the player of 32 years on… Rihanna.

“Brother, calls out Rihanna !”, he launched. “I have neither his Instagram, I do follow not. I never subscribed !”he has sworn the former star of the French Team.

Karim Benzema has met this evening, more than 70,000 people during a live on Instagram. He called direct several of his friends.A live more than an hour, during which the Real Madrid striker spoke without a filter or tongue of wood. pic.twitter.com/lXOZf2LGDM — Vines Football (@vinesfoot) March 23, 2020

A revelation that will surprise her fans because in 2015, the performer of Work and KB9 were seen on several occasions in particular during a dinner at The Griffin in New York. “I was very happy to meet her, he said in a number of Inrockuptibles in 2017. “It is very different from the image we can make of it. She doesn’t take herself seriously. It was really good to see.”

But now, it is history…

Rihanna puts the means to fight the virus

The artist has made about her in these last days. Indeed, to combat the coronavirus, it has given $ 5 million through its foundation, the Clara Lionel Foundation (founded in 2012 in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite). Funds for different associations in the United States, in Africa and in the Caribbean.

A sum that will help feed the food banks for the most vulnerable in the United States, to provide tests and treatments in countries like Haiti and Malawi, or to provide protective equipment to health workers (necessary in view of the shortage of masks, respiratory equipment, etc.).

“When we started this year, we would never have imagined that the COVID-19 would change our lives so dramatically”, she said in a press release issued by his foundation. “No matter who you are or where you come from, this epidemic will touch us all. And for the most vulnerable of the world, the worst may be yet to come (…) We know that one of the most powerful weapons we have against COVID-19 is the preparation”.

Jb.