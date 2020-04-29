He has saved the life of a French !

Leonardo DiCaprio is not only able to play the saviors in his films but also in real life ! The handsome 45-year-old was staying quietly on vacation to Saint-Barthélemy, and it was then that he was sailing with his girlfriend Camila Morrone and friends that he has made his own.

The oscar-winning actor in 2016 for his film “The Revenant” received a message last December 30, which indicated that a man was lost at sea for more than 11 hours. Accompanied by his crew, the hollywood star did not hesitate to search for it.

It took many hours of research, but they eventually find it, near the island of Saba, an hour before nightfall, 48 kilometres from the place where he had fallen ! According to information reported by USA Today, the 24-year old man who was French, had been carried away by the currents and was highly alcoholic at the time he fell out of the boat from the Club Med where he was working. We said “thank you, Leo” !

T. L