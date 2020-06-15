he is forced to justify itself

Since the early days of his campaign, Donald Trump made a part of these political figures is hard to do by unanimity. And his presidency has not helped. But at the approach of a new presidential election, the successor of Barack Obama seeks a new term in the White House, despite criticism directed at his handling of the health crisis caused by the sars coronavirus. So, he was about to go back in the campaign in Tulsa, in the State of Oklahoma, in order to convince the voters. Unfortunately for the husband of Melania Trump, the protests of the movement Black Lives Matter in response to the murder of George Floyd forced him to change his plans. Emancipation day, celebrated on the 19th of June, marks the commemoration of the end of slavery. A timing issue in that the former real estate mogul has, therefore, been solved by giving up your encounter. The blame and criticism is complemented by its virulent mockery.

On Twitter, this Sunday, June 14th, a video of Donald Trump was quick to react to the users of the internet. In this last, from his visit to the u.s. the military Academy at West Point, New York, the 45th president of the united States is in trouble as he goes down a ramp after his speech at the graduation ceremony of the military school. Discreetly assisted by an officer, who celebrates his 74 birthday this Sunday, June 14, struggles to prevent a fall. The reactions of the fabric have been immediate, recent,

Find this article at the GALA“data-reactid=”21″>Find this article at the GALA

Emmanuel Macron : if the French clink glasses to your health, it is thanks to him

Melania Trump : for the disclosures about his contract of marriage to mind-blowing are talking about

Why Albert of Monaco is also the baron of Massy

Melania and Ivanka Trump in the war : this categorical no of the First lady

Emmanuel Macron, promised “a new way”, without a word for Edouard Philippe

“data-reactid=”22″>Emmanuel Macron : if the French clink glasses to your health, it is thanks to him

Melania Trump : for the disclosures about his contract of marriage to mind-blowing are talking about

Why Albert of Monaco is also the baron of Massy

Melania and Ivanka Trump in the war : this categorical no of the First lady

Emmanuel Macron, promised “a new way”, without a word for Edouard Philippe