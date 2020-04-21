He kills his wife and the said hospital for the coronavirus

On the 23rd of march last, Gretchen Anthony has sent text messages from his mobile phone to family members to announce that his wife was suffering from the sars coronavirus and that she was hospitalized at the medical center of Jupiter, Florida.

The next day, the wife of 51-year-old has posted one last text where she explained that she was going to be transferred to another hospital, where she will be asleep in order to be healed.

But his relatives were surprised by the tone employed at the middle aged man in his messages.

An investigation to the disappearance disturbing was opened and the police officers are rendered in the medical centers where Gretchen was supposed to have been admitted. But no trace of his coming was found.

Very quickly suspicion fell on David Ethan Anthony, the husband of the missing woman, as the victim would have filed for divorce a few weeks before the disappearance.

During the search of the marital home, investigators found traces of blood on the walls as well as bottles of cleaning fluid and rags stained with red in the washing machine.

The suspect, who had fled, was eventually arrested on march 31 in New Mexico, where he attempted to cross the border. He was indicted for the murder of his wife and will soon be extradited to Florida.