he reveals tender moments with his darling Pernille

He had expected the feast of love to officially introduce the one who made her heart beating. Such a symbol. Indeed, it is during Valentine’s day as Florent Manaudou revealed to be in a relationship with the Danish Pernille Blume, with which it has in common is swimming. As it is also olympic champion in this discipline. Three months later, the two lovebirds spin always the perfect love. For proof, the account Instagram of the little brother of Laure Manaudou is full of shots of the lovely Pernille Blume. It is therefore Impossible for the 29-year old man to not have a tender thought for his nice in this day so particular. And for good reason, this Thursday, may 14, the young swimmer is celebrating its 26th anniversary. On this occasion, his dear and loving has shared with his fans a piece of their happiness.

Beautiful words of love

Florent Manaudou has unveiled a series of eight photographs and a video of his lover. On some shots, the lovers appear together, one against the other, looking with tenderness, or even exchanging soft kisses. While on the other, Pernille Blume takes the pose alone, while her handsome darling with the machine gun. Finally, on the video, the users can discover Pernille Blume making of the playback on the title Me, myself and I G-Eazy and Bebe Rexha. All this, in a convertible car and under the sun, of course. Moments spent together are so dear to the heart of Florent Manaudou. But it has mainly benefited to

