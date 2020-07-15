He saves his little sister from a dog attack and ends up with 90 points

Six-year-old boy Bridger Cheyenne in the united States has become a hero and the new idol of the Canvas. Is interposed between an aggressive dog and his little sister to protect, and then was bitten repeatedly in the face instead.

[ AVERTISSEMENT – Images sensibles ci-bas ]

His sister had been forgiven already has had time to take her by the hand and put him out of danger. But it has been much less lucky. He had to be rushed to hospital and has received not less than 90 stitches, tells the story of her aunt Nicole Walker on Instagram to share pictures of the two blondinets before and after the attack, on 9 July.

When his family asked why he had intervened, the fearless Bridger – which is, apparently, very close to her sister, said : “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

After discharge from the hospital, the family claimed not to have any animosity toward the owners of the dog responsible for the attack.

“These are very good people who have always been kind with Bridger and his family. It is not angry against them. Our families appreciate that more since the incident,” wrote Nicole on Instagram.

nicolenoelwalker/Instagram

The little Bridger can’t even smile fully because of her stitches, but her aunt hope to put it back on the pad in the solicitation of messages of encouragement on the part of the actors who play the Marvel superheroes, or Tom Holland, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Tom Hiddleston, Chadwick Boseman, Vin Diesel or Chris Evans. Therefore, users are invited to share a large number of images so that they can get to the celebrities. Related Post: The law firm of Madonna and Bruce Springstreen victim of a cyber attack