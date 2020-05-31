he tries an ultimate treatment, which was prohibited in France

Bernard Tapie has promised : he will let go of nothing. Reached double cancer of the throat and oesophagus, the former boss of the Olympic of Marseille does not give up in the face of the disease. So what if the latter is in progress, and that his medical tests are not reassuring. “For me, I’m not in a terminal phase. I had the skin, the esophagus, the stomach, the vocal cord, now it is the lung. It is an evolution, ” explained Seven to Eight that whose the optimist seems to be unwavering. Willing to do anything to postpone the fateful hour, the father of Sophie, Nathalie, Stéphane and Laurent is subjected to many treatments since he discovered his cancer, in 2017. After several chemotherapies, thus it would have agreed to submit to an experimental treatment. This is what has been revealed to be the journalist Olivier Mazerolle in a clip spotted by a Woman Current on the antenna of LCI, this Friday, may 29.

Bernard Tapie must go regularly in Belgium

The debate was on the hydroxychloroquine – the use of which is controversial -, when he suddenly slipped on the case of Bernard Tapie. In fact, Olivier Mazerolle wanted to demonstrate that, as the business man of 77 years of age, it is sometimes better to agree to play the guinea pigs. “Bernard Tapie is reached of a cancer to the last degree. He knows for a fact that if it is not treated, it will die. He said : ‘I was informed of a treatment, which we do not know whether it is effective really.

