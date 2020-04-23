He was offered five million for Andy Ruiz to fight and it feels so elusive

Andy Ruiz has very clear about their objectives for when the health emergency has led to the pandemic spread of coronavirus has been left behind. In the first place, is looking into the possibility of being trained by Eddy Reynoso, principal of the team of Canelo Alvarez, and then be able to finalize the trilogy with Anthony Joshua, to try to stay with that title that failed to defend.

However, there is another boxer that makes time come in looking for the possibility of measuring forces face to face with the Rocky Mexican. There is another that Dillian Whyte, boxer british recorded a single defeat in his professional career and that is the dealt nothing less than the current heavyweight champion of the WBO, the FIB and the AMB: Anthony Joshua.

In dialogue with Adam Smith and Eddie Hearn for Matchroom Boxing, the fighter of 32 years revealed that it has firm intentions to cope with Andy Ruiz and suspect that this does not make another thing that to bypass it.

“We offer five million dollars for me to fight in the united States. In short, this is your home. If you think that I am trash, fight with me by cinco million dollars would be easy. I am a dog of the old school. I don’t play any game,” he said, challenging, Dillian Whyte.

The british already had a scheduled fight for next may 5, against Russian Alexander Povetkin, which put at stake the title of interim heavyweight World Boxing Council, and he was going to be held at the Manchester Arena. However, the same has been delayed by the spread of the coronavirus that also has the Uk in a state of maximum health alert.