He won the jackpot in the lottery after being on the wrong game

In reverse game of chance, a player in the lottery has won $ 1.2 million australians.

This should give hope to players of the lotto… On Saturday may 2, 2020 in Australia, a player of games of chance has won more than1.2 million australian dollars. The least we can say is that this inhabitant of the city of Hobart (in Tasmania) do not expect to earn such a sum. It is necessary to say thathe didn’t want to play TattsLotto to the original…

“In fact, I wanted to play the Superdraw, but I accidentally bought an entry to the draw of TattsLotto mistakenly”explained to the company The Lott the lucky one who became a millionaire thanks to the winning numbers 10, 18, 16, 43, 14, and 31, and the complementary codes 4 and 35. This regular player is not the only one to leave with full pockets. In effect, three other participants from australia (including two from Queensland and one from New South Wales) have won them-also the draw of TattsLotto on 2 may. From its side, the player who is in the wrong game, and who wishes to remain anonymous, remembers the shock he was discovering that he had chosen the right numbers. “I checked my ticket on my phone. I didn’t know what to think. I’m a little overwhelmed”, he said, completely shaken by his bargain.

A winner partier

Since then, he has well digested the information as he already has an idea of what he intends to do of the prize money. With the million and two australian dollars that he has now on his account, the assiduous player has the intention of repaying a mortgagebut also to have a little fun. “When we’re allowed to go out, we will go to party”, he announced, obviously in a hurry to pour the champagne flowing for him and his friends.

