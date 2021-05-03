Heading for the altar? Kendall Jenner takes a step in their relationship

Everything seems to indicate that model Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s relationship gets serious after a year of romance, as they have recently announced that they have moved in together, which is certainly quite important.

As you may recall, the romance of the model and NBA player started slowly, however, has become serious over time.

There is no doubt that Kendall Jenner finds himself enjoying love to the fullest in the midst of his romance which has become quite serious with Devin Booker.

The supermodel and her boyfriend have come a long way and, by various means, they began dating last spring.

This is the happiest relationship Kendall has ever had. She and Devin started slowly, but they’ve been dating for about a year,” a close source said.

In the meantime, it was added that the two also form a perfect match since Booker does not seek attention through their relationship.

She’s getting more and more serious and she’s very happy. Devin is quiet and not interested in being the center of attention or a celebrity. She really appreciates that about him and is attracted to that. They are really similar and love to be discreet and stay home and laugh together.”

That’s how recently, according to People magazine, Kendall and Devin took a big step in their lives and, although they were said unprepared to formalize what they had, the NBA player allegedly moved into the supermodel’s house.

As you may recall, in February of this year, the couple began posting photographs on their Instagram stories where they appear together.

There was even an image that led the news portals where Devin is seen on top of Kendall, while she is lying on a table, in the kitchen somewhere.

In this photograph, they both looked extremely happy and in love, which began to confirm what was being speculated on them months ago.

In addition, as if that were not enough, in one of the episodes of the last season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, which premiered first in the United States, the business company confesses to Khloé that she wanted to be a mother, although she did not specify who she wanted as the father of her children.

I really want to have children, soon too,” Kendall said as she held Ace, son of her friend Malika Haqq, in her arms.

It is worth mentioning that on several occasions the paparazzi have captured Kendall and Devin enjoying their free time, such as walking the streets of New York or leaving the SoHo restaurant, held hands.

On the other hand, 24-year-old Devin Booker is an American professional basketball player and since the age of 18 plays for the NBA’s “Phoenix Suns,” has been part of the University of Kentucky’s Wildcats.

He is regarded as one of the wealthiest athletes, with a $40 million estate and in fact, his father, Melvin Booker, was also an NBA player.

While Kendall Jenner has been one of the most famous models worldwide for several years and according to the 2018 edition of Forbes magazine, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner’s daughter has a fortune of 22 million euros, making her the most sought after in the fashion industry.

So given what’s happened in the last few days, it wouldn’t be strange if in a few months we saw a socialite with a big ring in her hand.