Health | A telethon for New York with Spike Lee, Mariah Carey and Robert De Niro

A telethon will be held on may 11, to benefit the charity new york-based Robin Hood and populations made vulnerable by the pandemic, with a slew of stars, from Robert De Niro Spike Lee, passing by Mariah Carey.

The hour-long event, organized in collaboration with the media group, and iHeartRadio, will be hosted by actress, writer and producer Tina Fey.

From 19: 00 local (23: 00 GMT), will parade an array of stars which have almost all of the fasteners in the region of New York.

The group Bon Jovi, the singer Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and Sting will perform songs.

Are also expected Jennifer Lopez, Barbra Streisand, Lin-Manuel Miranda (creator of the musical “Hamilton”) and Trevor Noah (the show’s host “The Daily Show”).

All of the donations will go to the association of Robin Hood, which works with more than 250 associations in the fight against hunger, helping the poor find housing or a job.

According to the Bureau of employment statistics (BLS), the number of people with employment in New York declined 129.000 between the months of February and march.