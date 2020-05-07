Health | Coronavirus : “may 11 is a step, not a return to normal”, “all the details of the déconfinement announced on Thursday,”… Our direct

Déconfinement in India : the scramble for the re-opening of liquor stores

Drinkers flocked today in front of the liquor stores in India, allowed to reopen after 40 days of prohibition with the entry into force of containment is relaxed.

The flow of alcohol from the huge country of 1.3 billion inhabitants had been closed since the end of march because of the restrictions intended to combat the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

“We live in solitude for a month. The alcohol will give us the energy to maintain social distancing during the pandemic“says Asit Banerjee, 55 years old, in the queue for a flow rate of Calcutta (north-east). But in spite of the circles of lime intended to be, respect the distances between the customers, scenes from the crush occurred in front of many shops on a Monday morning.

Consumers equipped with the masks are jostled in long queues, forcing police to close flow rates in some areas and disperse the thirsty. “One of the shops opened in the morning, but clashes occurred because a large crowd had gathered. Therefore, the police ordered the store to close again“said a responsible officer of Ghaziabad, a city in the suburbs of the capital New Delhi.

Inhabitant of Delhi, Sagar actually went into a store at 7: 30 in the morning and was delighted to discover that the store had opened in advance. “There were about 20-25 people in the morning, and the store remained open for approximately two hours“says the young man of 25 years, walked away with the wine. “The people were allowed to enter in groups of five. Now they are closed.“

The government has extended for two weeks from Monday, the containment of the national established on march 25, but in the fabric softener widely. Local elected officials were putting pressure on the central government to réautorise the sale of alcohol, heavily taxed in India and a financial bonanza to be considerable States.

You can find all our info in our direct