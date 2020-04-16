Health crisis : Donald Trump is opposed to the WHO

Each week, the Newspaper of the Geek makes the assessment of developments in the world of Tech, pop-culture, but also of the science and the political response to the pandemic of COVID-19.

While the containment of generalized has been extended until the 11th may next, the Journal du Geek is committed to keeping you informed each week with the conduct of this public health crisis. This review of the weekly press will be interested as well to the worlds of Tech or pop-culture as those sectors, politicians and scientists. As a reminder, all information concerning the coronavirus COVID-19 and the current pandemic of which he is at the origin are collected in our file constantly updated since the beginning of the month of January 2020.

The state of scientific knowledge

The world health Organization (WHO) has stated that the views of the current figures the COVID-19 would be “ten times more deadly” as the influenza A, H1N1 strain causing the pandemic of 2009-2010. The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, to the origin of the COVID-19, would, in effect, a case fatality rate situated between 2 and 3% – equivalent to that estimated for the “Spanish flu” of 1918-1919.

Policy measures

The singer Lady Gaga has addressed directly to the president of france Emmanuel Macron on Twitter in order to generate the political and financial support of his government in the fight against the COVID-19.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has decided to suspend the funding that his country pays to the WHO in the context of the health crisis today. This measure is, according to him, in the face of the suspicion that the growing of false information issued by China at the beginning of the pandemic. A study “in order to examine his role in the mismanagement and the concealment of the spread of the coronavirus” will be conducted by american intelligence services in the coming months. This decision has, of course, been criticized by the WHO itself, but also by the leaders of the european Union. (Source : 20 Minutes)

The State of Florida has designated the shows catch produced and broadcast by WWE of “essential service”in the same way that supermarkets and hospitals.

After a month of closure, schools were reopened in Denmark. (Source : The Parisian) Germany has, meanwhile, decided to extend its containment measures (including the closure of schools until at least may 3rd. (Source : The Figaro)

The ABORTION drug, prescribed at home, is now permitted within a period extended by a factor of nine weeks. This measure, however, is temporary during the period of confinement. (Source : The Obs)

The 700 members of the crew of the Celebrity Apex will still be blocked off Saint-Nazaire. Some of them would have tested positive at COVID-19. (Source : 20 Minutes)

The situation of private enterprises

Sony has launched the initiative “Play At Home” to support developers of videogames, independent, and proposed offers free video game for owners of the PlayStation 4.

Like Google, Apple will make available its tools for the analysis of movements and geographic data of its platform, Apple Plans to better interpret the effects of the containment measures.

The court of Nanterre to prohibit Amazon to sell and deliver it products, cultural or gardening in order to limit his activities. In fact, according to a trade union, Amazon would put its employees in danger by keeping its speed of delivery despite the implementation of some of the prioritization since the worsening of the health crisis. Amazon threatens to restrict its services throughout the country.

In the United States, the dramatic increase in the sales of webcams (in order to keep in touch with loved ones at a distance, via videoconferencing systems) in march last, would now a real shortage. This phenomenon has also aided the blackmail to the webcam, the practice of cybermalveillance in vogue.

Google has announced the deployment of financial support for local media around the world “that produce the information in an original way”. (Source : TechCrunch)

Cultural and sporting events

Despite the postponement of a large number of outlets and location shooting of films in the cinema in recent times, an upcoming co-production, Marvel and Sony will escape the rule : the third installment of the saga Spider-Man with Tom Holland is still scheduled for July 2021. (Source : ScreenRant)

The Tour de France 2020 will finally take place from 29 August to 20 September. The Lyon BD Festival, the largest gathering of writers and lovers of comics in the region, has been cancelled : it was planned from 12 to 14 June. (Source : 20 Minutes)