Hearings : “The proposal” in front of “Brilliant” and “DCI Banks”, TFX at the top with “Oblivion”

Sunday evening, TF1 has positioned itself at the head of the hearings with “The proposal”, a movie in replay of 2009 signed Anne Fletcher. Worn by Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, this film has attracted 4.28 million viewers until 23: 00 according to Médiamétrie. The audience share up to 19.7% on individuals of four years and more (4+) and the market share on the women responsible for purchases of less than fifty years (FRDA-50) near 30%.

Last week, the box cinema TF1 was watched by 4,74 million viewers (20.6 per cent 4+ / 28.3% of the FRDA-50) thanks to the blockbuster american rebroadcast “White House Down”.

Sunday, 09 September 2018, the previous replay of “The proposal” had convinced 3,31 millions of movie-goers (compared to 15.8% 4+), in the face of a match of the team of France of football on M6.

France 2 follows with “Brilliant”, an exclusive new film of 2018 signed Michèle Laroque. Embodied by itself and Kad Merad, this comedy has thrilled 3,01 million curious, or 13.4% of the whole public.

Last week, the box theater hosted “The verve”, a film watched by 4.44 million people (17.7% of 4+ / 15.6% of FRDA-50).

During its theatrical release, comedy “Brilliant” he had laughed almost 620.000 spectators.

France 3 is behind with the launch of season 4 of “DCI Banks”, which came after four years of absence and a diffusion of the first three seasons on Arte. The first episode of a new the evening, which consisted of four, have attracted 2.67 million for curious, which is 11.9% of the general public.

Last week, “Commissioner Dupin”, attracted 3.47 million people (13,8% 4+ / 2.5% of FRDA-50), in a hearing yesterday.

TFX million, C8 shape

M6 is at the foot of the podium with a new issue of his magazine “forbidden Zone”, presented by Ophélie Meunier and produced by C. Productions. This evening the first time ever on the unusual places of resort interested 2,16 million French. The audience share amounted to 9.8% on individuals four years and older.

Last week, the number of a new “forbidden Zone” had met 2,88 million viewers (12.0 percent 4+ / 19,4% FRDA-50), in a hearing yesterday.

On the side of the other chains, TFX is required with “Oblivion” (2013), fantastic film, signed Joseph Kosinski and worn by Tom Cruise. This last, has been pleased to 1.09 million fans (5,1% 4+). Note also the beautiful score of C8 with “Coup de torchon”, a film by Bertrand Tavernier, 1981, with Philippe Noiret, who has intrigued 970.000 viewers (to 4.7%, 4+).