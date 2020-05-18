Hearings : “What binds us” ahead of “After Earth” and “Commissioner Dupin”, Arte at the top with Hitchcock

On Sunday evening, France 2 has risen in the mind of the audiences with the film “What binds us together”, directed by Cédric Klapisch. This film of 2017 with Pio Marmai has seduced 4.08-million people, according to Médiamétrie, or 17.0% of individuals of four years and more (4+), and 12.5% of the market share in the women responsible for purchases of less than fifty years (FRDA-50).

Last week, the box cinema of France 2, attracted 3.95 million people (14,4% 4+ / 16.2% of FRDA-50) with the blockbuster “Mission : Impossible – Protocol ghost”.

TF1 follows with the film replay “After Earth”. This feature film of 2013, signed M. Night Shyamalan, and worn by Jaden Smith and Will Smith, drew 3,78 millions of moviegoers. The audience share of 15.3% on the individuals of four years and more (4+) and the market share of 26.8 per cent on the FRDA-50 – target business on which TF1 is the leader.

Last week, the box cinema of TF1’s Sunday evening drew 5.37 million moviegoers (21,2% 4+ / 36,4% FRDA-50) thanks to the replay of the movie “Dirty Dancing.”

During his previous rebroadcast on Sunday, 02 June, 2019, “After Earth” had seduced 3.09 million viewers (14.4% for 4+ / 20.3 per cent FRDA-50).

France 3 is the third with the result of the series of German “Commissioner Dupin,” with Pasquale Aleardi. The previously unseen episode of the evening, which was followed by a replay – has gathered 3.69 million followers, or 14.8% of the public four-years and older, and 2.3% of FRDA-50.

Last week, “Commissioner Dupin” drew 4.29 million people (16.7 percent 4+ / 3.0% in FRDA-50).

Arte in shape with Hitchcock

M6 is at the foot of the podium with a new issue of his magazine “forbidden Zone”, presented by Ophélie Meunier and produced by C. Productions. This evening rebroadcast dedicated to the Asterix theme park interested in one of the $ 2.05 million French. The audience share amounted to 8.4% on individuals four years and older, and the market share to 15.6% on housewives under the age of fifty years.

Last week, the number in the replay of the “forbidden Zone” had met was 1.41 million viewers (a 5.7% 4+ / 8.9% in FRDA-50), in a hearing yesterday.

On the side of the other channels, Arte dominates with the replay of the movie “The man who knew too much” directed by Alfred Hitchcock and released in 1956. Worn by James Stewart and Doris Day, this film has federated 1.87 million moviegoers (7,7% 4+ / 2.1% for FRDA-50).

Last week, the box cinema d’arte had seduced 1.25 million viewers (a 4.9% 4+ / 1.1% of FRDA-50) with “Full sun”.