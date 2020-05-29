Hearts and cookies with the children hospitalized for Melania Trump

For the third year in a row, Melania Trump paid a visit to hospitalized children on the day of Valentine’s day.

Wearing red, the colour of love, Melania Trump visited Friday at the Children’s Inn of the national institute of health located in Bethesda, Maryland. Smiling, affectionate with children, the First Lady showed a face at peace, away from the multiple tweets angry sent each day by Donald Trump.

This is the third year in a row that Melania Trump visits children in the hospital for Valentine’s day. It has, as in previous years, participated in workshops, card making and cake decorating. “We are waiting as always looking forward to his visit. Ms Trump offers a delightful experience to our families and sheds light on the medical research taking place here,” praised the director of the centre hospitalier Jennie Lucca, before the arrival of the First Lady.

Since the arrival of her husband, Melania Trump has visited many children’s hospitals to meet young patients and their parents, as in July 2017, during a trip to Paris : accompanied by Brigitte Macron, she had visited the Necker hospital.