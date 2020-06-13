heavy discounts iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods

New promotion launched by Unieuro, and it will be valid online until 25 June. It’s called “Special Apple” and offers a wide range of discounts on the iPhone, the Apple Watch, AirPods and accessories of the original company of Cupertino: let’s see what are the most interesting.

Starting from the iPhone, theiPhone 11 128GB is available to 849 Euro in a variety of colours that the savings of 4% if we take into account that list as the smartphone has a price of 889 Euros, while the variant from 64 gigabytes is available to 779 Euro. iPhone Xs Max from 64 gigabytes instead, it passes to 799 Eurofrom 1289 Euro proposed by Apple at launch. Going to end we find also iPhone 11 Pro Max from 64 gigabytes to 1249 Eurothe 3% less from 1289 Euro earlier.

For those who are interested in iPhone Xr, the variant from 64 gigabytes goes to 699 Euro.

Instead, as regards the The Apple Watch, the Series 5 GPS Only with a black strap and case 40mm is available at 449 Eurowhile the Apple Watch Series 3 by 42mm, also GPS Only, switch to 259 Eurothe 3% less, from 269 Euro previously proposed by various retailers.

In discount the AirPods Proin 239 Euro from the 279 Euro price, while the AirPods classic pass 139 Euro22% less from 179 Euros earlier.

