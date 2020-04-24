Héctor Altamirano stops Celaya after cancellation of the Ascent MX

The Celaya announced the departure of Hector ‘Pity,’ Altamiranothis after the League MX decided to strip clubs in the Ascent MX, the possibility to climb to the First Division in a sporty manner.

Through a press release it was like the team of Guanajuato stated that “we recognize and are deeply grateful for the commitment and passion displayed by the teacher as the technical director of our team during the two tournaments that he was in the institution.”

In the same way, they acknowledged that “the events presented in the past few days in the League of Ascent, fostered by the global situation of health, and the cancellation of the current tournament, led us to make the mutual decision to conclude the respective contract, which contemplated the relationship to the month of may, the original date of completion of the Decommissioning by 2020.

In the text claim that “we think and continue thinking, was the technical director, suitable to carry the team to win promotion to the top division of mexican soccer, their ability, expertise and desire to respond to the request of the institution, hobby city and put at the top of the mexican soccer”.