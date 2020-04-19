Hector Moreno, about his possible arrival to Chivas

Hector Moreno is one of the mexican defenders with a higher trajectory and is currently defending the colors of Al Gharafa of Qatar after having passed through clubs such as AS Roma, Real Sociedad, PSV, Espanyol, among others.

In the program now or never consulted about the possibility of his return to mexican soccer, and that if you dress the t-shirt of Chivas, and so he replied:

“I still don’t know if return. I have the thorn stuck because my last game was the end that I lost with Cougars. Never rejected a proposal from Chivas for money. Can say a thousand things, but you put words in my mouth is what I don’t like”said.

The squad of Pumas has 32 years of age, and remains, a piece of a lot of hierarchy that you would as a figure to reinforce the defense red and white, the detail is still has a contract until 2022 so they would have to negotiate with his club on a possible transfer.