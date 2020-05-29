Hedy Lamarr will be the new series Apple TV+ with Gal Gadot

According to VarietyApple has recently commissioned a new series for the Apple TV+ focused on the hollywood actress Hedy Lamarr, who will be performed by Gal Gadot.

The series will tell the true story of the actress, producer of films and inventor Hedy Lamarr, who has played in over 30 films and co-invented an early version of the scattering spectrum with frequency hopping (the beginnings of the Wi-Fi, GPS, etc.).

“Hedy Lamarr” will follow the true story of the girl glamour Hollywood, which will last 30 years, of the escape of Lamarr from Vienna before the war, to his meteoric rise to the golden age of Hollywood, until its demise at the dawn of the cold war. The series will also be in the life of Lamarr as an inventor, including an invention which became the basis of spread spectrum technology used today.

The series, originally developed for Showtime, consists of eight episodes, written by Sarah Treem, who previously worked on “The Affair” and “House of Cards”. Gal Gadot, best known for “Wonder Woman”, will be the executive producer and protagonist of the series.

Apple has taken the reins of the series as a result of the problems between the writer Treem and Showtime after that Ruth Wilson, the main actress of “The Affair”, has left the series. Wilson then accused Treem create a hostile work environment, which the latter denied, but the dispute ended with Treem, who has decided to cut ties with Showtime.