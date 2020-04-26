Heel needle – The “Sunday service” of Kanye West

D‘a ceremony, the other. When the film will tear at the César awards, fashion and luxury in times of crisis unite in their own rites. Thus, in Paris, the presentations of the collections autumn-winter were held the last week as if it were nothing, or almost to the rhythm of the cancellation of the fairs automotive, watchmaking and jewellery and other prohibitions of gathering in the country. The morale of the troops was secured by the presence in the fashion shows of Anna Wintour, the all-powerful boss of the Vogue american, without mask, but with sunglasses, attribute aesthetic of this pythia of the environment just as much as camouflage of his own emotions. Remains that the climate was a little sluggish, up to the way of epiphany of the 1er march. At 8 o’clock in the morning, in front of the theatre des Bouffes du Nord, were the creators of sharp – Ludovic de Saint Sernin at Haider Ackermann -, icons such as Jean Touitou, founder of APC, or Kim Kardashian, and the fine flower of the first row. The elbow-to-elbow, in a promiscuity even not guilty, all flocked to the “Sunday service “ organized by Kanye West, idol of the youth and others. “We love Him more than expensive clothes “ (We love it more than expensive garments), celebrated the conductor of the choir of gospel by invoking “Lord Jesus “ before starting the hymns which were chalouper the one and the other. And the fashion world to answer “Hallelujah “ by clapping. Fashion is a religion. And Paris is always worth a mass § gilles denis