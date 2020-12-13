HEIDI KLUM: DAUGHTER LENI MADE HER DEBUT IN THE FASHION WORLD

Leni Klum is ready to follow in mom Heidi’s footsteps!

The model’s daughter is 16 and made her fashion debut by appearing in Vogue Germany. In the photo on the cover, there is also the 47-year-old, who kisses her eldest daughter on the cheek.

Helene Boshoven Klum, called Leni, was born from a relationship with Flavio Briatore, an Italian entrepreneur.

Heidi Klum posted the cover of the newspaper on Instagram, adding a sweet message for Leni written in German, her native language.

Translated it sounds like this: ” I hope that no matter where you are, you will always carry with you what I have given you in the last 16 years. For the big decisions in life, but also for the very small ones. And even if sometimes you don’t want to hear your mom’s smart advice, here’s another one: never do something you don’t want to do and always listen to your instincts. ”

She then applauded the start of her daughter’s career: ” I’m sure an exciting time is waiting for you. Vogue is the best way to start the career you dream of. And even if it’s a little hard for me to let you go into this world, I will always everything so that you are happy and that your dreams come true. I am proud to be your mother “.