Heidi Klum : In fishnet stockings in the garden, she gets to dye the hair

Heidi Klum has thanked its way in the personal styling. Happy to be able to enjoy a home hairdresser, she has demonstrated how she practiced social distancing. For the model German, protect the coronavirus, it is, above all, put on a mask, a bra and fishnet stockings in a ventilated space, that is to say, in his garden.

No question that his barber staff, Lorenzo Martin, grabs a single germ. For that, he uses latex gloves, and an umbrella that has a hole to slip his arms, at the risk of puncturing her with the tip of the object. “My darling ! We found a way ! Make wicks by respecting social distancing“writes Heidi Klum in the caption for this strange photo posted on Twitter, may 19, 2020.

Hairdresser to the stars, Lorenzo Martin has already worked with Angelina Jolie, Paris Jackson, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Nicole Kidman or even Khloé Kardashian.