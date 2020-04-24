Hélène Campbell, a message of hope despite the fog





OTTAWA – Coincidence of the calendar, Helene Campbell celebrates 29 years this Saturday. A birthday that succeeds another. On 6 April 2012, this Franco-Ontarian undergoes a double lung transplant. A matter of life or death, before moving on to the posterity during his recovery. Eight years later, here it is in full form for our interview. The time for it to come back on the events of the past few years, but also to deliver a message of hope to all the sick, at a time when the COVID-19 hits the entire world.

“How will the health eight years almost to the day after the first lung transplant ?

“It’s going well, even if I had a second transplant in 2017. Today, it’s going really well. I am stable, even if it will never be perfect. It is like a treatment to have a transplant. I am very lucky to still be there.

I take medication anti-discharges twice a day every 12 hours. Otherwise, our body may reject an organ. The body does what the antibodies just want to reject it. It’s faking the system. Things are not simple. A flu for me can last. I’ve had pneumonia since my first transplant, but I didn’t need to go on a ventilator. I am very lucky to still be there.

This second transplant that you had in 2017, in what way was it different ?

The first time, it was a different disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. This disease-there, it was the lungs that were inflamed and hardened. My lungs could not push great sighs as they declined. At the time of diagnosis, my lung function was only 26 %.

The second time, I began to slowly reject my first transplant. I was hanging on the CO2 because I could not expire. Each time it became worse and worse. It was as if I was drunk once. I was talking about in the world, but I do not went not. The experience of running out of breath was different.

The second time, I was not as sick, it is to say that my recovery was easier. I was standing the day after my transplant, so that the first time I stayed for 13 days on a ventilator.

How do you explain this difference in recovery ?

When you are put on a list, you need to understand that you must remain active, and therefore in the preparation to make a bicycle, of the treadmill, in order to keep the muscles in good shape, even if we can learn to our body work. I have been doing phyiso so as to be fully determined. For the second transplant, I was in better health and better prepared because I already knew the reality that I was going to have a transplant.

You think about it from time to your donors ?

The relationship with my dealer is one of the strongest relationships I’ve ever had, even if I’ll never meet this person. It’s so big, I can not put into words how I feel with that person (moved).

Today, you work as a patient leader for the Organization of health standards (OHSS). What is this means ?

For me, it is an honor to spend time with the health care system. It has created a lot of programs and solutions for patients. Our goal is to include the patient in the standards when they are cared for. We want to ensure good relations with our patients !

I compare my profession to building a house for someone. The person who is going to live in the home should be involved, since the kitchen or the toilet would be better in another place. We need engineers and electricians, but it is necessary to consult the person who will live in the system !

The fact that I can do that, is that I have made the experience not good for reuse. I gives back to the system that has kept me in life ! I want their experience to be better !

Our interview is in response to the crisis, the COVID-19. How is your containment ?

This is not easy. I am super lucky because I’m with my parents, my brother, my sister and my dog, but I find this step very difficult (moved). The COVID, I prefer not to think too much about it… If I catch it, I will not fight not. I have to be careful because my reality forever changed. I try to keep one or two things to do per day, I still buy green bananas, I take long walks. One of the best things is that I can have virtual encounters with patients, it’s like my family !

Honestly, I am in this moment very little news. Maybe just 20 minutes a day. There is like a “tunnel corona” in which I don’t want to fall.

You have overcome two transplants of the lung, are placed close to the death.., is that it gives you a different perspective on the current crisis ?

Absolutely!!! It has completely changed. People are having conversations about how they are going, how the world feels, but for me I was all alone when I was sick, then as now, it is all in the same boat. It is encouraging now to see that we see all this support ! If I hadn’t gone through all its trials, I would live the epidemic differently.

How is this done ?

When I was 20 years old, I thought I was invincible. Today, I hear a lot of young people who do not want to do the isolation, as if they thought they were also invincible ! I understand the meaning of pay attention to those things, and enjoy !

Remember that after your transplant in April 2012, you are left for several weeks in the hospital in Toronto. Did you just reference previously to the days past with the assistance of a fan. What is it that we think in those precise moments ?

It is necessary to do one step at a time. It is as well that one can overcome the biggest mountains. In difficult times, I was trying to compare where I was a week ago, but never where I was yesterday ! If it was a good day, the day after, may be less good, this is why you should always think of the week before, to see that in the form of the long-term. It was hard, I had a lot of times when I was discouraged, so I know what it is !

You’re Franco-Ontarian, you have even been to the school Franco-Ouest. There is no doubt that obtaining a health service in French make you aware of….

Yes, and I think that every Canadian should receive health care in their native language.

With HSO, we are in the process of developing a program Distinction in order to provide services in both languages. This is a project that works with the body, Accreditation Canada.

During my hospitalizations, I found that it was quite difficult even understanding the English language perfectly to understand. Then, I dare not imagine if, with doctors in English, we don’t speak it perfectly. I met a lot of francophones in Toronto, who do not speak English perfectly, and who had difficulties to interact properly with the doctors.

In recent days, we have seen in Ontario the debate on the issue of communications as bilingual by the government to the fore. In a time of crisis, and, in emergency situations, the government should provide these communications ?

Yes absolutely!!! It is unfair to say that one should not speak to a population because it is a different language ! Governments have the resources to do so ! When it goes to health, it should not even be assumed, so it is a reality.

In ending, you realized your childhood dream in 2013 by dancing with Ellen DeGeneres in the show the Ellen DeGeneres Show, shortly before your transplant. Are you still in contact with members of his team ?

I still love his show. It gives a lot of positivity, but this experience is far behind me today. There is a women who we are talking about at times. However, I always dances horribly !

And Justin Bieber, which had supported your campaign via Twitter, what memories do you keep in the eight years after ?

(Laughter). It was really a time where social media began. I have long called the Bieber Girl after. I think at the time, the tweets were worth more than now, the fact that far fewer people were connected !

The director of the Network, Trillium has acknowledged that the retweet of Justin Bieber had brought the attention of the media, but from my side if only one person would have recorded my message, I would have been satisfied ! “

THE KEY DATES Of HELENE CAMPBELL :

1991 : Born in Ottawa

2009 : A graduate of the school Collège catholique Franco-Ouest

2012 : First lung transplant

2013 : Appearance on the show The Ellen DeGeneres Show after his recovery

2017 : Second lung transplant

