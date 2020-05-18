Hélène Ségara : what illness the singer is it infringement ?

Since 2013, Hélène Ségara fight to not lose the view. The singer is still experiencing regular interventions.

In 2013, the life of Hélène Ségara has changed, from one day to the next day. “Six months ago, I woke up not seeing more than the left eye. My eye doctor did not understand when I called it, because I always had ten to each eye”explained it to our confreres Gala, at the time of the facts. Sent to hospital, the singer, who has just recently lost his dad, meeting “a great professor, which I was diagnosed with a very rare disease”.

“The professor warned me that with the high doses I was prescribed, I was going to change physically”adds Hélène Ségara. And unfortunately this is what happens. In addition to losing the totality of her sight, the singer sees his face swell up, as if she had resorted to cosmetic surgery to the utmost. It also takes on a few pounds. In reality, it is the cortisone that it takes a very high dose which has this undesirable side effect. The singer in full promotion of his album Joe Dassin, then decides to disappear in the media, for several months. “I have defended a title, and then I disappeared for several months because I wasn’t strong enough at that time, I was not enough in there to respond to all of this, I was too preoccupied by something else”explained to the Figaro.

Hélène Ségara last October : “I am still of the interventions every three months”

And nearly ten years after the arrival of the first symptoms, Hélène Ségara has not yet finished with this terrible disease. “I am still of the interventions every three months”, she explains, in October last, in in an interview with Tv Star. “Progress is being made and I’m going to organize a charity dinner to launch a new protocol. No one is immune to these diseases. I had 12 of vision to each eye, when one day, a curtain fell before my eyes (…) I’m a fighter ! Today I have to fight also for the other”she added.

