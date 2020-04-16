Helicopter Accident, new iPhone, Doctor Strange… five info Wednesday guarantees without coronavirus

While the pandemic of sars coronavirus continues to dominate the news in the world, we have selected five events this Wednesday 15 April which are totally foreign to the Covid-19 and to the health crisis that it has triggered.

Crash fatal helicopter military

A device like Cougar, of the 5th regiment of combat helicopters, Pau, crashed Wednesday afternoon, around 16: 30, in the Hautes-Pyrenees. On the seven military personnel who were aboard, two were killed and five others injured. The accident occurred in the town of Bouilh-Devant, 22 km north-east of Tarbes, close to the limits of the department of the Gers. Two of the injured were evacuated by helicopter, two by the road to the hospital of Tarbes, and Toulouse, according to the prefecture.

This helicopter maneuver, which can both carry men or equipment, had a year in the area, according to the Army. An investigation was opened to determine the causes of the accident.

The same regiment and the military base of Pau-Uzein had already been grieving the end of November by the loss of seven of their own, in an accident of helicopter in Mali, which had claimed the lives of 13 French soldiers.

Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden

After Bernie Sanders and Barack Obama, the former candidate to the us presidential election Elizabeth Warren announced Wednesday that she supported Joe Biden in the race for the White House.

“In these times of crisis, it is more important than ever that the next president makes Americans their faith in a government is good and efficient,” said the senator from Massachusetts, in a video posted on Twitter.

“And we can’t allow Donald Trump to continue to endanger the lives and jobs of Americans, she adds. It is for this reason that I am proud to support Joe Biden “. The american presidential election is scheduled for November 3.

Germany thwarts a project of attack

German security authorities have thwarted planned attacks aimed at facilities of the us military on their territory. They have detained a group of Tajik suspected of having wanted to perpetrate attacks in the name of Daech.

The four suspects have been presented before the federal Court of Karlsruhe/AFP

Four individuals were arrested Wednesday morning in the west of the country, in the Rhineland-North rhine-Westphalia. They had also included “deadly attacks” against people, including a personality regarded as a critical voice of islam in Germany.

The services of counter-terrorism conducted raids in several cities of the region, in particular in Essen. A fifth suspect, arrested there over a year ago, is in pretrial detention since march 15, 2019.

A superhero for Sam Raimi

The american film director Sam Raimi was chosen to direct the result to the screen the saga of Marvel Comics ” Dr. Stange “. He confirmed it himself in an interview with the specialized site CominSoon, net. The filmmaker is known to have signed the first trilogy of Spider-Man with Tobey Maguire.

“Doctor Strange” was released in theaters in October 2016, with Benedict Cumberbatch, Tilda Swinton and Chiwetel Eijofor in the main roles.

Benedict Cumberbatch will take over the role of Doctor Strange in a second pane./Jay Maidment/2016 Marvel.

The second component, the ” Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness “, is expected in theaters in north american on November 5, 2021. Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen will be shown. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams and Benedict Wong are approached.

Apple launches a new iPhone ” cheap “

Apple introduced Wednesday a new smartphone entry-level in a context of economic crisis and consumers confined to their homes for the cause of a pandemic.

The new iPhone, the successor of the device of the same name released in 2016, will cost 399 dollars or more, depending on the options, said the brand in a press release.

In appearance, it looks like the iPhone 8 (launched in 2017), but it has certain technical characteristics of the latest gem presented at the end of 2019, the trilogy number 11, in terms of computing power, in particular.