Heloise is back on his defeat in the Masters 2019 of Don’t forget the lyrics

Update Tuesday 14 April 2020 : while France 2 rebroadcasts since yesterday the Masters 2019 of Don’t forget the lyrics, Télé-Loisirs.fr proposes you to rediscover the interviews and the reactions of some of the great Maestros, collected then, in September of last year. The latest news on Heloise are to find here.

Our original article : After the victory of Kevin, yesterday, in the first match of the Masters 2019 to remember the words on France 2, it was the turn of Heloise (number 9 in the ranking) and Denis of battle on the plateau de nagui (French speacker), this Tuesday, September 10, 2019. If the Mosellan has been able to impose itself, on the other hand, his victory a sign of the end of the game for the Norman, who had reached the quarter-finals last year. The one that has won 5 000 € confides about his defeat at Tele-Loisirs.

⋙ Kevin managed his entry in the Masters 2019 of Don’t forget the lyrics : “I got a big scare !”

“This is the first time that I fought Denis in the context of the issue, initiates Heloise. I appreciate it a lot, in addition, he sings very well. I was a little stressed this evening, and I was not at the top of my concentration. I was a little revised in upstream. But if I lost, it is due to the doubt. I think too much about it. I know the song, to me Thou hast not left the time by heart. But at the moment of singing, I no longer knew the whereabouts of one of the traps. I was very disappointed to lose, all of a sudden, I’m a little the head, but I’m happy ! I am

Find this article on Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”23″>Find this article on Télé-Loisirs

Emma Watson has 30 years : from Harry Potter to today, it has really changed (PHOTOS)

Strong (Amazon Prime Video) : Melha Bedia, the revelation of this feel good movie very touching

What becomes of the ex-columnist It is not lying Natacha Polony ?

Legends of Tomorrow (Netflix) : these winks to the films Back to the future gone unnoticed in season 4

Miss France 2020 : Clémence Botino confined in Guadeloupe, she gives her new (PHOTO)

“data-reactid=”24″>Emma Watson has 30 years : from Harry Potter to today, it has really changed (PHOTOS)

Strong (Amazon Prime Video) : Melha Bedia, the revelation of this feel good movie very touching

What becomes of the ex-columnist It is not lying Natacha Polony ?

Legends of Tomorrow (Netflix) : these winks to the films Back to the future gone unnoticed in season 4

Miss France 2020 : Clémence Botino confined in Guadeloupe, she gives her new (PHOTO)