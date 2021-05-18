HENRY CAVILL AGAINST THOSE WHO CRITICIZE HIS LOVE: “I WOULD BE GRATEFUL IF YOU WERE HAPPY FOR ME”

After having introduced girlfriend Natalie Viscuso to fans on Instagram last April, Henry Cavill noted that under his posts are coming comments that want at all costs to say theirs about the relationship and especially in negative.

He then shared a new image with Natalie on his account and let it be known in a lengthy message that he doesn’t like that kind of comment at all.

“I couldn’t help but notice that there’s been social animosity lately. It is increasing more and more especially on my feed – the actor began to write – There have been, let’s call them speculations about my private life and my professional partnerships. Although I appreciate the passion and support of these people who are ‘speculating’, we have reached a point where I have to say something.

“We live in an age of social enlightenment. More and more people are realizing that their opinions may have been blinded and that they need to expand them to understand others. So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it’s time to stop. I know it can be fun to speculate, gossip, dive into your echo rooms on the Internet, but your ‘passion’ is out of place and causes pain to the people I care about the most.”

Henry Cavill went on to reiterate the simple but clear message that if you don’t have anything nice to say, it’s best not to say anything.

“Let’s embrace this era of social enlightenment together and move forward with positivity – he asked – I am very happy in love and in life. I would be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can’t be happy with me, at least try to make yourself proud being the best version of yourself.”

Henry Cavill, 38, attends Natalie Viscuso,31, vice president of tv and digital at legendary entertainment.

Legendary Entertainment is the studio behind actor Enola Holmes’film, released in 2020, as well as the 2013 blockbuster The Man of Steel.

The official Instagram of the relationship between the two came just a few days after the new couple alert was triggered: in early April 2021, they had been paparazzati hand in hand in London.