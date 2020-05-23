Henry Cavill always ready to play Superman ?

Henry Cavill is always ready to play Superman, after having played in the event series from Netflix, “The Witcher” ?

Henry Cavill makes a big splash in the series of Netfflix The Witcher. So, is it always attack to play Superman ? MCE TV tells you more…

Henry Cavill is an actor with multiple talents. Sometimes brawler in Mission Impossiblesometimes the avenger in Supermanthis last play on several tables.

Recently, fans of the actor have been able to find it in the series The Witcher. In this last, the hunk plays the main role in the series.

In The Witcher, Geralt de Riv is a hunter of monsters, renowned. It is recognized as the most powerful of its generation.

With his long hair white and his complexion very white, he is a witcher, a mutant with supernatural abilities. A role that sticks to the skin, to such a point that the journalists asked him whether he would be able to resume service in Superman…

Henry Cavill, who is always ready to play in Superman ?

The question on everyone’s lips on the social networks. So, the magazine of sports, Men’s Health has dared to ask the question to the british actor.

And his answer is clear and simple : Henry Cavill will NOT give up the character, and defend it at all costs. He said to the press : “Don’t worry, I’m not going to abandon my role of Superman ! “

It must be said that the fans are worried. The actor has not been seen in the skin of his character for the past three years, during the movie Justice League.

He has told to journalists : “The cape is in my wardrobe, I’m not giving up this role, there are still a lot of things that I would like to offer to Superman.” And that’s not all !

Wanting to say more, he concluded : “There is still a lot of story to tell, and I still want to explore the character, of his sincerity “.

