Henry Cavill and Alexandra Daddario track down a sexual predator (trailer)

Between Mission Impossible Fallout and the series The Witcher for Netflix, Henry Cavill took the time to turn Nomisa thriller americano-canadian, for which he shared the poster with Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch, True Detective), Ben Kinglsey, Stanley Tucci and Nathan Fillion.

Henry Cavill and Alexandra Daddario track down a dangerous sexual predator stalking it on the net and with various kidnappings and murders. But the case will quickly become complicated.

No French release is not planned for the moment for this realization of English David Raymond.







